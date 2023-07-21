'Most of all I want there to be love,' Teen in need of adoptive family

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing * WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the following county, Madison. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 206 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to previous thunderstorms in the area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&