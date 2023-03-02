Most North Alabama schools go remote, close Friday due to severe weather threat

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Friday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to
65 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

Most North Alabama schools go remote, close Friday due to severe weather threat

  • Updated
  • 0
school closings web

Due to the potential for severe weather on Friday morning, many schools are making changes to their days.

We'll add to this list as we get updates.

* Albertville City School System: E-Learning

* Athens Bible School: Campus closed. All classes virtual.

* Athens City School System: Closed

* Athens State University: Closed

* Boaz City School System: Virtual

* Calhoun Community College: Virtual

* Cornerstone Christian Academy: E-Learning

* Cullman County School System: Remote learning

* Decatur City School System: Remote learning

* Decatur Heritage Academy: Closed

* DeKalb County School System: E-Learning

* Drake State: Remote learning

* First Baptist Church Child Development Center: Closed

* Florence City School System: Closed

* Fort Payne City School System: E-Learning

* Franklin County (Alabama) School System: Closed

* Guntersville City School System: E-Learning. All after-school activities canceled.

* Hartselle City School System: Virtual learning

* Huntsville City School System: E-Learning

* Jackson County School System: E-Learning

* St. John Paul II Catholic High School: Closed

* Kids Central Daycare: Closed

* Lauderdale County School System: Closed

* Lawrence County School System: Closed

* Limestone County School System: Closed

* Lincoln Academy: Closed

* Lincoln County (Tenn.) School System: Closed

* Lindsay Lane Christian Academy: Closed

* Madison City School System: E-Learning. All campuses closed.

* Madison County School System: E-Learning

* Marshall County School System: E-Learning

* Morgan County School System: Closed

* Motlow State Community College: Remote learning. Campuses closed.

* Muscle Shoals City School System: Closed

* Northwest-Shoals Community College: Campus closed. All classes virtual.

* Redstone Arsenal Child and Youth Services programs and facilities, including Child Development Centers: Closed

* Russellville City School System: Closed. Miss RHS Pageant will continue as planned.

* Scottsboro City School System: E-Learning

* Sheffield City School System: Closed

* Tuscumbia City School System: Closed

* Valley Fellowship Christian Academy: Closed

* Westminster Christian Academy: Closed

*Lauderdale County Courthouse: Closed 

