More than a dozen Korean War veterans prepare for Honor Trip to D.C. this summer

The Korean War is often known as the "forgotten war." For families who lost loved ones and for those who served, it is anything but.
"I lived in a tent. I worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week, four months nonstop. Then they gave me a two-week vacation in Japan. They sent me back, and I repeated that again, 12 hours a day," recalled retired Air Force radio mechanic James Asquith.
"I repaired the equipment in the comm center. We had a code machine," he explained. "Everything we'd caught, intercepted, was translated to code machine transmitted back the NSA here in the States."
"If I went to Korea, I might get out a little bit early. So I volunteered for Korea," said Bill Russell.
Russell served with the Army Medical Corps.
"Me and two other guys set up the first blood bank over there (in Korea)," he explained.
Now, these two veterans will embark on a new mission as they join nearly a dozen other Korean War veterans from North Alabama on an Honor Trip to Washington, D.C.
"It's a real — it's a real treat," said Russell. "I've already been once, and I'm ready to go back again."
"That's the only thing I'm missing in life, is (a visit to) that monument to Korea. I've been everywhere else," said Asquith. "I'm anxious to see it."
They will be part of the historic unveiling on the renovated Korean War Monument on the National Mall, which now features a wall of remembrance.
"I was a part of history. I was lucky. I served my country," explained Russell.
