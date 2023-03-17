 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in US

Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in US

Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.

Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.

Meta on Friday began testing a paid verification option for US users of the two social networks, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram. The company plans to gradually roll out the paid option to more US users over the next few weeks.

First tested in February in Australia and New Zealand, Meta Verified starts at $11.99 a month on the web or $14.99 a month on mobile. In addition to verification, the option offers perks such as extra protection from impersonation accounts and direct access to customer support.

To avoid fake accounts, customers who want to get the blue badge would need to provide a government ID which matches their profile name and picture. Users must also be above 18 to be eligible for the new service.

"This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerberg wrote in February in an Instagram broadcast channel.

Meta joins other platforms, like Discord, Reddit and YouTube, which have their own subscription-based models. Twitter relaunched its own verification subscription service, Twitter Blue, in December, after an onset of fake "verified" accounts forced it to pull the feature. Twitter Blue costs $11 a month for iOS and Android subscribers, part of owner Elon Musk's attempt to raise its subscriptions business after buying the platform for $44 billion.

For Meta, the move offers the promise of another revenue stream beyond advertising, at a time when its core ad sales business is under pressure from a number of factors, including privacy changes on Apple and tightening budgets amid recession fears.

