Memorial Parkway was closed at Governors Drive in Huntsville due to stalled 18-wheeler

Roadway is open once again.

From earlier:

The Huntsville Police Department has closed Memorial Parkway at Governors Drive due to stalled 18-wheeler on Memorial Parkway.

Please seek alternate routes.

