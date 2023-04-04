Memorial Parkway was closed at Governors Drive in Huntsville due to stalled 18-wheeler

Roadway is open once again.
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department has closed Memorial Parkway at Governors Drive due to stalled 18-wheeler on Memorial Parkway.
Please seek alternate routes.
Stick with WAAY for updates.
Roadway is open once again.
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department has closed Memorial Parkway at Governors Drive due to stalled 18-wheeler on Memorial Parkway.
Please seek alternate routes.
Stick with WAAY for updates.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com