Meridianville man charged with stealing Tanner fire truck, ambulance with EMT still inside

A Meridianville man is in jail after authorities say he stole four vehicles, including an ambulance with an EMT still inside it and a fire truck.
The president of Tanner Volunteer Fire Department Derrick Gatlin says the truck is a complete loss.
However, the good news is they were able to remove some of the equipment from the truck and today they will go through to see what is salvageable.
The damage the truck sustained came after Tyrek Hayes-who is accused of stealing four vehicles late Saturday night into early Sunday morning- crashed the Tanner service rescue truck near Flower Hill Way in Limestone County.
Hayes faces numerous charges, including kidnapping, theft and reckless endangerment. He's being held in the limestone county jail.
Gatlin says losing the truck totals to about $200,000.
"We are reaching out to vendors. I’ve been on the phone with several this morning trying to see what they have in the supply chain line and it may already be in production, that we can get pretty quickly.
There’s no way we’ll be able to have something like this, to replace this in three or four months," said Gatlin.
If they have to order a new service vehicle, Gatlin anticipates it'll take ten to 12 months to get one.
His hope is that they will be able to find one that's currently in that manufacturing process and modify up to their standards.
Gatlin also says, losing this truck should not impact citizens.
"We have four trucks and two stations. So we’re still in good shape as far as that goes," said Gatlin.