Mae Jemison downs East Limestone to advance in area tournament to spotlight Tuesday night hoops action

Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Girls' Basketball Scoreboard:
CLASS 1A
Area 6 at Loachapoka
Barbour County 52, Central-Hayneville 22
Loachapoka 43, Notasulga 17
Area 7 at Autaugaville
Maplesville 51, Ellwood Christian 26
Billingsley 48, Verbena 43
Area 10 at Ragland
Jacksonville Christian 57, Faith Christian 44
Ragland 58, Coosa Christian 14
Area 11 at Appalachian
Appalachian vs. Cornerstone-Victory Chr. winner, 6:30 p.m.
Sumiton Christian vs. Jefferson Christian, 5 p.m.
Area 12 at Marion County
Brilliant 53, Meek 30
Marion County 80, Lynn 27
Area 13 at Skyline
Skyline 80, Cedar Bluff 21
Valley Head 52, Woodland 49
Area 16 at Covenant Christian
Covenant Christian 45, Waterloo 38
R.A. Hubbard 45, Shoals, Christian 43
CLASS 2A
Area 1 at St. Luke’s Episcopal
Tues., Feb. 8
Orange Beach vs. JU Blacksher, 6 p.m.
Area 2 at Abbeville
Cottonwood 44, Geneva County 35
Abbeville 69, Houston County 9
Area 4 at Washington County
Leroy 63, Clarke County 48
Area 5 at Luverne
Calhoun 37, Highland Home 36
Area 12 at Spring Garden
Spring Garden 82, Gaston 12
Sand Rock 76, Westbrook Christian 32
CLASS 3A
Area 6 at Prattville Christian
Trinity Presbyterian 55, Montgomery Catholic 46
Prattville Christian 62, Montgomery Academy 15
Area 9 at Childersburg
Tues., Feb. 8
Saks vs. Walter Wellborn, 5:30 p.m.
Area 11 at Ohatchee
Ohatchee 59, Weaver 26
Piedmont 58, Pleasant Valley 44
CLASS 4A
Area 4 at Jackson
Tues., Feb. 8
Sumter Central vs. Wilcox Central, 5 p.m.
Area 5 at Alabama Christian
Tues., Feb. 8
LAMP 66, B.T. Washington Magnet 21
Area 10 at Cherokee County
Etowah 44, Jacksonville 39
Cherokee County 53, Ashville 25
Area 13 at St. John Paul II Catholic
Priceville 67, Westminster Christian 38
St. John Paul II Catholic 46, Randolph 19
CLASS 5A
Area 2 at UMS-Wright
St. Paul’s Episcopal 40, Faith Academy 29
UMS-Wright 65, Satsuma 36
Area 6 at Elmore County
Elmore County vs. Holtville
Marbury 59, Jemison 26
Area 11 at Alexandria
Tues., Feb. 8
Alexandria 55, Lincoln 31
Moody 40, St. Clair County 33
CLASS 6A
Area 1 at McGill-Toolen Catholic
McGill-Toolen Catholic 79, Citronelle 18
Area 2 at Gulf Shores
Gulf Shores 45, Robertsdale 19
Baldwin County 42, Spanish Fort 27
Area 3 at Park Crossing
Park Crossing 72, Sidney Lanier 18
Area 5 at Wetumpka
Stanhope Elmore 51, Benjamin Russell 44
Area 6 at Pelham
Pelham 63, Calera 23
Helena 69, Chilton County 32
Area 11 at Huffman
Shades Valley 50, Woodlawn 26
Area 15 at Buckhorn
Fort Payne 44, Arab 36
Scottsboro 68, Buckhorn 56
Class 7A
Area 2 at Fairhope
Fairhope 61, Murphy 28
Daphne 60, Foley 58
Area 4 at Auburn
Central-Phenix City 77, Smiths Station 30
Area 5 at Hoover
Tues., Feb. 8
Hoover 68, Tuscaloosa County 18
Oak Mountain 56, Thompson 45
Area 6 at Vestavia Hills
Tues., Feb. 8
Vestavia Hills 58, Spain Park 10
Hewitt-Trussville 59, Gadsden City 29
Area 7 at Sparkman
Grissom 27, Sparkman 77
Huntsville 45, Albertville 40
Area 8 at Bob Jones
Tues., Feb. 8
Bob Jones 44, James Clemens 25
Florence 45, Austin 39