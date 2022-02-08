 Skip to main content
Mae Jemison downs East Limestone to advance in area tournament to spotlight Tuesday night hoops action

Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Girls' Basketball Scoreboard:

CLASS 1A

Area 6 at Loachapoka

Barbour County 52, Central-Hayneville 22

Loachapoka 43, Notasulga 17

Area 7 at Autaugaville

Maplesville 51, Ellwood Christian 26

Billingsley 48, Verbena 43

Area 10 at Ragland

Jacksonville Christian 57, Faith Christian 44

Ragland 58, Coosa Christian 14

Area 11 at Appalachian

Appalachian vs. Cornerstone-Victory Chr. winner, 6:30 p.m.

Sumiton Christian vs. Jefferson Christian, 5 p.m.

Area 12 at Marion County

Brilliant 53, Meek 30

Marion County 80, Lynn 27

Area 13 at Skyline

Skyline 80, Cedar Bluff 21

Valley Head 52, Woodland 49

Area 16 at Covenant Christian

Covenant Christian 45, Waterloo 38

R.A. Hubbard 45, Shoals, Christian 43

CLASS 2A

Area 1 at St. Luke’s Episcopal

Tues., Feb. 8

Orange Beach vs. JU Blacksher, 6 p.m.

Area 2 at Abbeville

Cottonwood 44, Geneva County 35

Abbeville 69, Houston County 9

Area 4 at Washington County

Leroy 63, Clarke County 48

Area 5 at Luverne

Calhoun 37, Highland Home 36

Area 12 at Spring Garden

Spring Garden 82, Gaston 12

Sand Rock 76, Westbrook Christian 32

CLASS 3A

Area 6 at Prattville Christian

Trinity Presbyterian 55, Montgomery Catholic 46

Prattville Christian 62, Montgomery Academy 15

Area 9 at Childersburg

Tues., Feb. 8

Saks vs. Walter Wellborn, 5:30 p.m.

Area 11 at Ohatchee

Ohatchee 59, Weaver 26

Piedmont 58, Pleasant Valley 44

CLASS 4A

Area 4 at Jackson

Tues., Feb. 8

Sumter Central vs. Wilcox Central, 5 p.m.

Area 5 at Alabama Christian

Tues., Feb. 8

LAMP 66, B.T. Washington Magnet 21

Area 10 at Cherokee County

Etowah 44, Jacksonville 39

Cherokee County 53, Ashville 25

Area 13 at St. John Paul II Catholic

Priceville 67, Westminster Christian 38

St. John Paul II Catholic 46, Randolph 19

CLASS 5A

Area 2 at UMS-Wright

St. Paul’s Episcopal 40, Faith Academy 29

UMS-Wright 65, Satsuma 36

Area 6 at Elmore County

Elmore County vs. Holtville

Marbury 59, Jemison 26

Area 11 at Alexandria

Tues., Feb. 8

Alexandria 55, Lincoln 31

Moody 40, St. Clair County 33

CLASS 6A

Area 1 at McGill-Toolen Catholic

McGill-Toolen Catholic 79, Citronelle 18

Area 2 at Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores 45, Robertsdale 19

Baldwin County 42, Spanish Fort 27

Area 3 at Park Crossing

Park Crossing 72, Sidney Lanier 18

Area 5 at Wetumpka

Stanhope Elmore 51, Benjamin Russell 44

Area 6 at Pelham

Pelham 63, Calera 23

Helena 69, Chilton County 32

Area 11 at Huffman

Shades Valley 50, Woodlawn 26

Area 15 at Buckhorn

Fort Payne 44, Arab 36

Scottsboro 68, Buckhorn 56

Class 7A

Area 2 at Fairhope

Fairhope 61, Murphy 28

Daphne 60, Foley 58

Area 4 at Auburn

Central-Phenix City 77, Smiths Station 30

Area 5 at Hoover

Tues., Feb. 8

Hoover 68, Tuscaloosa County 18

Oak Mountain 56, Thompson 45

Area 6 at Vestavia Hills

Tues., Feb. 8

Vestavia Hills 58, Spain Park 10

Hewitt-Trussville 59, Gadsden City 29

Area 7 at Sparkman

Grissom 27, Sparkman 77

Huntsville 45, Albertville 40

Area 8 at Bob Jones

Tues., Feb. 8

Bob Jones 44, James Clemens 25

Florence 45, Austin 39

