Madison community prepares for first Trash Pandas playoff home game By Matt Paszkiewicz Matt Paszkiewicz Reporter Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 22, 2022 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matt Paszkiewicz Reporter Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Matt Paszkiewicz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you