UPDATE: Carlee Russell faces charges for lying to law enforcement in faked abduction

UPDATE:
Carlee Russell was arrested on charges of false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident.
Russell was released from Hoover City Jail after posting a $2,000 bond Friday.
From earlier:
The Hoover Police Department plans to hold a news conference on charges in the Carlee Russell disappearance.
The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.
Russell is the 25-year-old woman who made up a story about seeing a child on an interstate and then being kidnapped. She was missing for two days, starting July 15.
Her attorney has since apologized for the hoax.