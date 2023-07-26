LIVESTREAM: Cullman Police update on Rock the South assault

The Cullman Police Department is scheduled to have a press conference at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on the assault that took place at the Rock the South music festival.
You can watch the livestream HERE.
On Saturday, a fight broke out at Rock the South in Cullman where one person was injured. The Cullman Police Department has been investigating the case.
According to Rock the South, they offered a $10,000 reward plus lifetime tickets to Rock the South for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the assault. Rock the South says the person assaulted was one of their own.