 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday...

A strong low pressure system will move across the region this
weekend and bring wet accumulating snowfall. Rain will begin to mix
with snow early Sunday morning, changing to all snow during the late
morning into the afternoon hours.

Wet snowfall accumulations are possible, with an inch or less likely
in northwest and north central Alabama. Heavier snowfall is expected
in southern middle Tennessee and far northeast Alabama where Winter
Storm Watches are in effect.

This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and are likely to undergo
further revisions in future forecast updates. Please keep checking
for updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold
temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the
ground is likely to linger into Monday and could cause hazardous
driving conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Judge bans 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli from pharmaceutical industry 'for life'

  • 0
Judge bans 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli from pharmaceutical industry 'for life'

A federal judge ruled former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli should be barred "for life" from participating in the pharmaceutical industry and ordered him to pay nearly $65 million in fines to seven states.

 Peter Foley/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A federal judge ruled Friday former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli should be barred "for life" from participating in the pharmaceutical industry and ordered him to pay nearly $65 million in fines to seven states.

The decision by US District Judge Denise Cote Friday was part of a civil case brought by the Federal Trade Commission, and attorneys general for New York, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina and Virginia in 2020, who alleged Shkreli violated federal and state laws that ban anticompetitive conduct. A week-long trial took place in December, which Shkreli opted not to attend, according to the ruling.

"Based on the trial evidence, Shkreli will be barred for life from participating in the pharmaceutical industry and is ordered to disgorge $64.6 million in net profits from his wrongdoing," Cote wrote in her ruling.

CNN has reached out to attorneys for Shkreli for comment. He is currently serving a prison sentence on unrelated charges at a federal facility in Pennsylvania and is expected to be released in November, according to Bureau of Prisons online records.

Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy in 2017 for defrauding investors out of more than $10 million between 2009 and 2014 in what prosecutors called a Ponzi scheme. In 2018, he was sentenced to seven years in federal prison and was ordered to forfeit nearly $7.4 million in assets along with a $75,000 fine.

Shkreli was reportedly continuing to run the remains of a drug company from prison, and Cote referenced in her ruling Shkreli communicated with executives using a contraband cell phone.

New York Attorney General Letita James, representing one of the states that will receive money from the fine, said in a statement the court's decision puts corporate executives on notice her office is prepared to seek personal accountability for anticompetitive conduct that impedes people's access to affordable medications.

"The rich and powerful don't get to play by their own set of rules, so it seems that cash doesn't rule everything around Mr. Shkreli," James said in a statement. "New Yorkers can trust that my office will do everything possible to hold the powerful accountable, in addition to fighting to protect their health and their wallets."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you