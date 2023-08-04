 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected through the
morning hours. Areas which received prolonged or multiple
rounds of heavy rainfall will be highly susceptible to
flooding. The flooding threat is expected to diminish this
afternoon as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms taper off.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Is tonight the night? Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.25 billion after months without a winner

  • 0
Is tonight the night? Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.25 billion after months without a winner

A billboard over Interstate 80 in New Jersey promotes a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion.

 Ted Shaffrey/AP

(CNN) — Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $1.25 billion, the fourth-highest ever for the lottery.

Tuesday’s drawing was the 30th in a row to produce no big winner, Mega Millions said in a news release on its website.

No one has matched all six numbers since April 18.

In Mega Millions history, four awarded jackpots have exceeded $1 billion, Mega Millions says, with the highest totaling $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

Friday’s drawing will be at 11 p.m. ET.

Last month, a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you