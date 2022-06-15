Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage in west-central Huntsville

UPDATE: Power has been restored. Huntsville Utilities said a lightning arrestor at the substation failed due to the brief severe thunderstorm passing through, which led to the outage.
-----
From earlier:
Huntsville Utilities is responding to a power outage affecting customers in west-central Huntsville.
The outage area extends from Holmes Avenue to Martin Road and from Research Park Boulevard to Memorial Parkway.
Huntsville Utilities said service will be restored as quickly and safely as possible. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.