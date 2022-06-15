 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees will be
possible in the afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage in west-central Huntsville

UPDATE: Power has been restored. Huntsville Utilities said a lightning arrestor at the substation failed due to the brief severe thunderstorm passing through, which led to the outage.

-----

From earlier:

Huntsville Utilities is responding to a power outage affecting customers in west-central Huntsville. 

The outage area extends from Holmes Avenue to Martin Road and from Research Park Boulevard to Memorial Parkway. 

Huntsville Utilities said service will be restored as quickly and safely as possible. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

