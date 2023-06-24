Huntsville Police say missing woman found

UPDATE:
The Huntsville Police Department says Kayla Minatra was located.
PREVIOUS:
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 25-year-old.
HPD says 25-year-old Kayla Minatra was last seen leaving a medical facility in Eastern Tennessee.
It's unclear what day that was.
Police say her family is worried about her well-being due to a medical condition that may require medical attention.
Anyone with information about Minatra's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Woods at 256-746-4136.