Huntsville Police say missing woman found

Kayla Minatra

UPDATE:

The Huntsville Police Department says Kayla Minatra was located.

PREVIOUS:

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 25-year-old.

HPD says 25-year-old Kayla Minatra was last seen leaving a medical facility in Eastern Tennessee.

It's unclear what day that was.

Police say her family is worried about her well-being due to a medical condition that may require medical attention.

Anyone with information about Minatra's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Woods at 256-746-4136.

