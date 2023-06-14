Huntsville City Football Club Visits Toronto FC II

Huntsville City Football Club will hit the road for a midweek matchup with Toronto FC II at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 15. The match marks the first midweek fixture of the season and the first of two games this week. Huntsville City FC will host Inter Miami CF II at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 18 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.
Huntsville City FC (2W-6L-3D, 3SOW, 6 pts.), currently in thirteenth place in the Eastern Conference, picked up its second win of the season against St. Louis CITY2 on June 11. Jony Bolaños scored nine seconds into the match, marking a team record and tying the MLS NEXT Pro record for fastest goal. After falling behind at halftime, Huntsville got back on track in the second half. Nashville SC Homegrown player Adem Sipić tied the game before midfielder Kemy Amiche, who came on as a sub for the injured Ollie Wright, scored two goals to seal the win 4-2.
On Thursday, fans and friends will be able to gather at the official watch party taking place at Wahlburger’s.