Huntsville City Councilman looks back on desegregation of Huntsville City Schools

Huntsville District 4 Councilman John Meredith was not around in 1963 to see 6 year old Sonny Hereford III singlehandedly desegregate Huntsville City Schools, but you can bet he understands what Hereford must've endured.
"There must have been a tremendous amount of loneliness on a daily basis for Sonny, being the only black person in that school," Meredith says.
Meredith's dad, James Meredith was himself a "first" in the fight for equality. He was the first black student to go to the University of Mississippi.
John Meredith grew up hearing his dad's accounts of the threats against him. Those threats were so savage, Meredith required round-the-clock protection from U.S. Marshals.
He recalls how, in those days in small town Oxford, Mississippi, just being black could bring about brutality.
"Sonny had the benefit of doing it in Huntsville and Huntsville, AL was certainly not Oxford, Mississippi."
By 1963, what is now Redstone Arsenal was just over 20 years old and one of its newest tenants at the time, the Marshall Space Flight Center, was establishing Huntsville as a high-tech, State-of-the-art city
Meredith says it could attract young people eager to shoot for the moon and reach for the stars.
"Huntsville had a different outlook on racial relations that anywhere else in the state."
Meredith believes Werner Von Braun played a big part in helping Huntsville become accepting and embracing. Von Braun was a former NAZI, who became the United States' pioneering space engineer.
"He did not care what color you were, what gender you were, what nationality you were...it's "do you have the skill set to help me achieve the mission the president of the United States has entrusted me with."
Meredith believes that played a big part in why, on September 9, 1963, Sonny Hereford III integrated Huntsville City schools with little fanfare, and with no violence.