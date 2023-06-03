High temperatures in the 90s continue in the Valley!

Saturday evening will stay warm and summertime-y as we gradually transition from our high in the low 90s today to the more comfortable 80s by dinnertime. When you first wake-up Sunday morning, temperatures will be mild in the mid and upper 60s. Soak up those few hours while you can because the afternoon brings high temperatures yet again in the low 90s with only a very slight breeze.
Sunday will be mostly sunny in the morning and afternoon however, by late lunchtime, some isolated showers will begin to pop-up all across the Valley. Those showers become more widespread in nature by late afternoon and remain overhead for some of us through bedtime. It will not be a washout but planning any outdoor activities for earlier in the day is probably the best plan of action.
Monday morning features some isolated drizzle left over from the night before but we change over to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Some scattered storm chances return around dinnertime. Monday's high temperatures will sit in the upper 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and dry from rain with highs near 90. Thursday has some brief rain in the forecast during the afternoon which will keep high temperatures from rising too high. We'll sit in the mid-80s for the heat of the day. Some isolated chances for rain return Saturday night into the wee-hours of the morning on Sunday. Our next best chances for all day rain will be Sunday and Monday.
TONIGHT: Staying warm. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NNE 5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Sunny AM, scatt'd storms late afternoon. Highs in the low 90s Wind: ESE 5 MPH.