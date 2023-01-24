Help fill the nutrition gap this summer

Weather Alert

...Patchy Freezing Fog possible across the Tennessee Valley early this morning... Patchy freezing fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee Valley, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. This fog may also be capable of depositing a very thin layer of black ice on exposed surfaces, particularly on bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off by 8 AM. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.