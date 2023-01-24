Help fill the nutrition gap this summer

Many families depend on school meals to provide for their children during the school year. Over the summer, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) fills the “nutrition gap” through sites operated by approved sponsors.
The State Department of Education is asking schools, parks and recreation programs, faith-based organizations, and other nonprofit organizations to offer meals through the Summer Food Service Program in eligible areas.
Approved organizations will be reimbursed for meals and snacks that meet nutrition guidelines.
Training will be provided for eligible sponsors.
Contact the Alabama State Department of Education, Child Nutrition Programs at 334-694-4659 or click here.