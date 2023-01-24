 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or
greater expected. Gusts to around 50 mph possible in the
higher elevations.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Patchy Freezing Fog possible across the Tennessee Valley early
this morning...

Patchy freezing fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee
Valley, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated
areas. This fog may also be capable of depositing a very thin layer
of black ice on exposed surfaces, particularly on bridges,
overpasses, and elevated highways.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars.

The fog should begin to burn off by 8 AM.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Free tax prep in North Alabama

Tax time

Tax season began Jan. 23 for filing your 2022 taxes. The deadline is April 18, 2023.

Athens Limestone RSVP is once again sponsoring Free Tax Help through VITA, The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

VITA offers free tax help to lower income people, persons with disabilities, and elderly taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals for both federal and state returns.

The help will be offered in Athens, Ardmore, and Decatur.

ATHENS

  • Athens-Limestone Public Library
  • Starts January 30
  • Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in March
  • Monday and Thursday in April
  • Call 256-232-7207 for appointments

ARDMORE

  • Ardmore Public Library
  • Wednesday
  • Call 931-427-4883 for an appointments

DECATUR

  • Decatur Public Library
  • Starting January 30
  • Monday, Wednesday and Thursday
  • 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Saturday 
  • 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • Call 256-232-7207 for appointments

