Fort Payne City Schools hosting technology training day

Parents and grandparents of Fort Payne City Schools students are invited to learn more about technology!
The district is hosting a tech training day on Thursday, January 19 at the Little Ridge Intermediate professional development room.
There are several options for sessions depending on what age student you have.
For students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade:
- 9:00 a.m.
- 5:00 p.m.
For students in fifth grade through twelfth grade:
- 10:00 a.m.
- 6:00 p.m.
Link for sign-up form in English:
https://forms.gle/EYKNB6uhhf1MFhTa6
Link for sign-up form in Spanish: