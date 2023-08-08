Foggy start this morning, a break from the storms today but more in the forecast tomorrow

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense Fog reducing visibility to one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&