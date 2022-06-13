Five people Indicted after toddler dies at daycare

Five people are now under criminal indictment in Franklin County after a four-month-old baby was found unresponsive at a daycare and died.
Four-month-old Autumn Wells was found unresponsive at Tiny Tigers pre-k in March and a week after her death, the Alabama Department of Human Resources shut this business down and suspended their license.
Five people face multiple charges related to autumn's death.
Court records show Angelene Chamblee, owner of Tiny Tigers, has been charged with six counts of violating the Child Care Act and two counts of second-degree forgery related to falsified employee records and improper staffing.
Payton Nicole Gann and Madison Jade McCalpin are each charged with one count of false reporting to law enforcement and one count of manslaughter. The indictment says one of them placed Autumn on her stomach on a "Boppy" pillow and left her there "for an extended period of time," then lied about the incident to police.
Teia Kay Gann and Hannah Grace Letson are each charged with one count of tampering with a witness. The indictment says they tried to get people to lie about how Autumn was put to sleep and who was in the room.
The department of human resources found a number of safety violations, including improper sleeping practices as well as staffing issues.
Four-month-old Autumn was improperly put to sleep on her stomach and wrapped up in a blanket for more than an hour, the department found.
This goes against the state performance standards, which say a child must be placed on its back and put to sleep in a crib with only a tight-fitted sheet
Taylor Wells, the mother of Autumn has a message for any parent sending their kids to daycare.
"If I could say anything to other parents, it would be know your daycare. Know who’s working there. Know what’s going on. If you see something, say something. If it’s your own child, if it’s somebody else’s child, don’t worry about being embarrassed, don’t worry about being wrong because who knows, this whole situation could be different if somebody had said something," said Wells.
The five individuals who have been indicted are set to face a franklin county judge sometime next week.