Week of Joy with Toyota Alabama and WAAY 31: Fantasy Playhouse

Week of Joy continued Thursday with WAAY 31 and Toyota Alabama during a stop at Fantasy Playhouse.
Kailey Burkhardt, an education coordinator, shared with us the joy of being a part of Fantasy Playhouse, especially during the holidays.
December is when the playhouse puts on it performance of “A Christmas Carol,” which Burkhardt said, “is an amazing way to wrap up the year by giving back this gift of this amazing musical.”
Toyota presented a check for $4,000 to Burkhardt and Fantasy Playhouse for the Week of Joy.
The gift came as a big surprise to Burkhardt. She said there are many opportunities to use the funds, including the capital campaign for a new building.