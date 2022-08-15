WAAY 31's Grace Anello reads to students at Providence Elementary

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello ventured out of the studio Monday to be a guest reader for Sarah Lindbom's third-grade class at Providence Elementary.
Anello read to the students about how nature provides weather forecast clues; how thunderstorms, lightning and tornadoes are formed; and how meteorologists use data to track and forecast storms.
She also gave each student a tour of the WAAY 31 StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and answered all of their questions about the gadgets on the truck.
Each student went home with a red StormTracker backpack, sunglasses, lip balm, a keychain and even a Whataburger coupon!
Anello said she loved getting to hear from students and was so proud of them so asking intelligent and well-informed weather questions.
Do you want Grace and the StormTracker Dream Team to come to your classroom? Email ganello@waaytv.com to set a date!