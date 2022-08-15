WAAY 31's Grace Anello, guest reader at Providence Elementary

Today, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello was a guest reader at Ms. Lindbom's 3rd grade class!
Grace read to the students about how nature provides weather forecast clues, how thunderstorms, lightning, and tornadoes are formed, and how Meteorologists use data to track and forecast storms.
She also gave each student a tour of the WAAY 31 StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet and answered all of their questions about the gadgets on the truck.
Each student went home today with a StormTracker red backpack, sunglasses, chapstick, a keychain, and even a whataburger coupon!
Grace loved getting to hear from these sweet students and was so proud of them so asking such intelligent and well informed weather questions!
Do you want Grace and the StormTracker Dream Team to come to your classroom to be a guest reader? Email @ganello@waaytv.com to set a date!