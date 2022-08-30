WAAY 31 guest reader and interviewee at Whitesburg Elementary!

Where in the world is weather from?
Today, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello got to talk to the Whitesburg Elementary third graders about why we have weather, how it all forms, and what conditions occur in different regions across the globe.
These students also got to have one-one-one interview question time with Grace which seemed to give everyone a big laugh and helped our third grade friends practice their public speaking.
These talented and intelligent kiddos asked Meteorologist Grace all about thunder formation, why hurricanes don't form at the poles, and how rain leads to rainbows.
Each student was also given a tour of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and was sent home with plenty of goodies in their kid-packs!
Thank you, Whitesburg Elementary, for hosting the StormTracker Dream Team and letting us spend the afternoon with your accomplished, patient, and kind students!
Want Meteorologist Grace to come read to your classroom? Email ganello@waaytv.com to schedule!