WAAY 31 Alabama Original: Holiday Special

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 615 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Saturday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will briefly fall below flood stage this
morning but will begin rising again just after midnight
tonight. It will rise to 16.7 feet early Monday afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.7 feet on 03/29/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CST this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

WAAY 31 Alabama Original: Holiday Special

Alabama Originals is all about highlighting the local people, places, organizations and businesses from all across North Alabama.

In this holiday special, we take a look back at some of the most unique ones highlighted this past year. You'll also see some holiday-themed additions to these stories and find exclusive web extras that can be only found here on waaytv.com. Enjoy the show!

For all of WAAY 31's Alabama Originals, click HERE.

If you have an idea for an Alabama Original, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

