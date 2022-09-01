The Orion Amphitheater, Manna House, Publix, WAAY 31 team up to Stomp Out Hunger

The Orion Amphitheater, Manna House, Publix and WAAY 31 are partnering to Stomp Out Hunger.
A food drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 in the south parking area of The Orion Amphitheater, 701 Amphitheater Drive, Huntsville.
The event also will include face painting, snow cones, carnival games, and tours of the venue. Admission is free.
If you can’t make the event, all North Alabama Publix locations will be accepting donations of canned food through Sept. 15.
Virtual donations can be made HERE.
You also can host a canned food drive with your company, organization, or church prior to the event. Manna House will coordinate to pick the donations up. Get more information HERE.