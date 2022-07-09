Storms traveling along a cold front continue to pass through

*HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 7 PM for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan Counties*
Several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected for the rest of Saturday as a cold front approaches and eventually moves through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Any storm today will be capable of very heavy rain and frequent lightning. The strongest storms could also produce damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. If you hear thunder or see lightning, head indoors!
As diurnal heating continues and the peak convective temperature is reached for many of us this afternoon, more storms are expected to continue to pop-up. Storms will taper off this evening as we cool back off. Much more tolerable heat settles in next week as highs stay in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Showers and storms, some strong to marginally severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Peak heat index: 104 - 108. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: W 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.