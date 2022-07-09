 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Storms traveling along a cold front continue to pass through

Storm continue through this evening

*HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 7 PM for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan Counties*

Several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected for the rest of Saturday as a cold front approaches and eventually moves through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Any storm today will be capable of very heavy rain and frequent lightning. The strongest storms could also produce damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. If you hear thunder or see lightning, head indoors!

As diurnal heating continues and the peak convective temperature is reached for many of us this afternoon, more storms are expected to continue to pop-up. Storms will taper off this evening as we cool back off. Much more tolerable heat settles in next week as highs stay in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms, some strong to marginally severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Peak heat index: 104 - 108. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: W 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

