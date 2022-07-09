Storms Tonight, Gradual Clearing Tomorrow

The last wave of showers and thunderstorms will move through the region later tonight around bedtime. Any storm this evening could be capable of very heavy rain and frequent lightning. The strongest storms could also produce damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. If you hear thunder or see lightning, head indoors! The primary forcing for today's severe weather was a cold front that is going to help keep temperatures at a more comfortable level in the coming days.
Much more tolerable heat settles in next week as highs stay in the low 90s and reach the mid-90s by midweek.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms, some strong to marginally severe. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Trending much drier and much cooler than previous days. Highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.