 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storms Tonight, Gradual Clearing Tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0

The last wave of showers and thunderstorms will move through the region later tonight around bedtime. Any storm this evening could be capable of very heavy rain and frequent lightning. The strongest storms could also produce damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. If you hear thunder or see lightning, head indoors! The primary forcing for today's severe weather was a cold front that is going to help keep temperatures at a more comfortable level in the coming days.

Rain Chances Diminish Moving Toward Morning

Rain Chances Diminish Moving Toward Morning
Gradual Clearing Tomorrow

Gradual Clearing Tomorrow

Much more tolerable heat settles in next week as highs stay in the low 90s and reach the mid-90s by midweek.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms, some strong to marginally severe. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Trending much drier and much cooler than previous days. Highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you