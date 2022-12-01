Stars Dancing for HEALS raises more than $800,000 for kids needing health care

Dancing for HEALS ultimately raised over $800,000.
The dancer bringing in the largest fundraising efforts, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner. Sheriff Turner also won the "crowd favorite" award.
It was an action packed night all to support kids in need of healthcare.
"We've been able to dance to some salsa and hip-hop, and tonight was just one of those nights, I was so excited to have such a high impact high energy night," said Kristina Hendrix, Communications Director for Dynetics.
Think Dancing with the Stars but with a twist.
The dancer that raised the most money, ultimately walked away with the mirror ball trophy.
Every shake, shimmy and swivel was for a BIG cause.
"Healthcare is one of those things that if you're not healthy, you can't have a fulfilling life," said Hendrix.
HEALS provides free healthcare for underprivileged kids within Madison County and Huntsville City Schools.
"They go to the clinic at the school and they don't have to do a special trip for that," Rose Almodovar, Spanish Teacher at Randolph. "If you can read, if you can't see, if you're healthy inside and outside, that makes it better for you to learn."
The dancers worked for months to not only wow the audience but also to support a cause that keeps kids in our community healthy.
"I wanted to giveback and I thought this way a great opportunity, then I thought it'd be fun to throw on a costume, dance and have fun with everybody," said Hendrix.
HEALS is an annual event. This year there were 11 dancers.
The goal for the entire fundraising event efforts was $450,000. In just a few hours during the event, more than $350,000 was raised. The entire fundraising efforts by dancers brought in more than $800,000.
WAAY31 morning anchor Megan Reyna and Vice President of WAAY31, Mike Wright were emcees.
WAAY31 was proud to apart of the event for another year.