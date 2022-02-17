Skilled to Work: Teaching and Training program builds educators of tomorrow

In this week's "Skilled to Work," WAAY 31 heads to the Limestone County Career Technical Center, where one program is building tomorrow's teachers.
"I started in this program and thought I wanted to be a third-grade teacher, and when I went into the classroom, I saw third grade wasn't really for me," said Mykenzie Townsend, a 12th grader.
Townsend is a part of the Teaching and Training program at Limestone County Career Technical Center. She was able to explore different education avenues before pinpointing exactly what she wanted to do.
"When I went to counseling, I was able to see how it could help kids," said Townsend.
The program allows students to mimic the job of a teacher and even get paid.
"I work with pre-K, and on Tuesday, I'll go in and work with the counselor," said Townsend.
Limestone County Schools is spearheading the program to tackle an ongoing problem.
"It's no front-page news that there's a huge teacher shortage in the state and across the country," said John Wilson, director of the Career Tech Center.
The work-based learning program directly shows students the different opportunities out there, from teaching to administrative jobs.
"(In) career technical education, we believe in hands on," Wilson said. "We believe in on-the-job training — real, authentic, world experiences."
Students in the Teaching and Training program start off at Level 1 in their freshman year of high school. They then work on building up their resume by senior year.
"Level 1, you did the basics of child development, and you learn how to do lesson plans. Level 2, you go into the classroom and do reading buddies and you go into internships," explained Townsend. "Level 3 is higher. You go to your internships a little longer, and you work one-on-one with students and teachers."
As a Level 4 student, Townsend's juggling two elementary school classes.
"When you leave this place as a high school senior, there's no reason why your resume shouldn't be off the wall, outstanding," said Wilson.
Students like Townsend are learning the ins and outs of teaching before they even start college.
February is Career Tech Month. The Limestone County Career Tech Center offers a number of career courses to help Limestone County students navigate a specific career path.
For more information, click here.