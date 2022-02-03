Skilled to Work: F.A.M.E. trains students for manufacturing technician jobs

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is possible, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Localized areal and
flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Cullman, DeKalb,
Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle
Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Skilled to Work: F.A.M.E. trains students for manufacturing technician jobs

  • Updated
Manufacturing technician jobs

Skilled to Work

F.A.M.E. stands for The Alabama Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education. In short, it's a program that trains students for manufacturing technician jobs.

Twenty sponsor companies from across the Rocket City hand-select students in the F.A.M.E. program to come and work at their facility.

“We’re coming in with two years of experience," said Riley Nave, a first-year student. "We know how the plant operates. We didn’t just go to school — we went to work.”

Nave is getting the opportunity to work at YTKA while gaining industry training. He’s working there and juggling a busy schedule — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at YTKA; and classroom instruction at Calhoun Community College on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to Nathan Steele, coordinator for collaborative programs.

Nave said when he gets to work, he gets placed in scenarios that he practiced for in school. 

“Students have manufacturing core exercises that they come in and do — problem-solving, machine reliability and lean manufacturing,” said Steele.

After five semesters, students can head into multi-craft maintenance technician jobs at a higher level than others.

“We’ve had graduates that are already team leads, and I think that’s what makes this program a little different. It’s preparing students to go to the next level,” said Steele.

Nave said there’s endless opportunities here in North Alabama.

“There’s only one way to go, and it’s up,” said Nave.

Students who complete the F.A.M.E. program will gain a two-year technical associate degree.

To get into the F.A.M.E. program, a student must have at least an 18 on their ACT and write a 300-500 word essay on why this program would be a good fit for them.

Once accepted, students then interview with each sponsor company before starting the full collaborative program.

Click here to learn more.

