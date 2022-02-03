Skilled to Work: F.A.M.E. trains students for manufacturing technician jobs

F.A.M.E. stands for The Alabama Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education. In short, it's a program that trains students for manufacturing technician jobs.
Twenty sponsor companies from across the Rocket City hand-select students in the F.A.M.E. program to come and work at their facility.
“We’re coming in with two years of experience," said Riley Nave, a first-year student. "We know how the plant operates. We didn’t just go to school — we went to work.”
Nave is getting the opportunity to work at YTKA while gaining industry training. He’s working there and juggling a busy schedule — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at YTKA; and classroom instruction at Calhoun Community College on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to Nathan Steele, coordinator for collaborative programs.
Nave said when he gets to work, he gets placed in scenarios that he practiced for in school.
“Students have manufacturing core exercises that they come in and do — problem-solving, machine reliability and lean manufacturing,” said Steele.
After five semesters, students can head into multi-craft maintenance technician jobs at a higher level than others.
“We’ve had graduates that are already team leads, and I think that’s what makes this program a little different. It’s preparing students to go to the next level,” said Steele.
Nave said there’s endless opportunities here in North Alabama.
“There’s only one way to go, and it’s up,” said Nave.
Students who complete the F.A.M.E. program will gain a two-year technical associate degree.
To get into the F.A.M.E. program, a student must have at least an 18 on their ACT and write a 300-500 word essay on why this program would be a good fit for them.
Once accepted, students then interview with each sponsor company before starting the full collaborative program.
Click here to learn more.