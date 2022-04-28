Skilled to Work: Exploring the cosmetology program at Mae Jemison High School

In this week's Skilled to Work, WAAY 31 goes to Mae Jemison High School, where high school students are learning all that cosmetology has to offer.
"It's about life, it's about growth, it's about transition," said QuaSonya Johnson, cosmetology instructor.
The program takes students beyond the salon to provide lessons on hospitality, business and cleanliness.
"It's a career, teaching you how to be a professional," said Johnson.
Being a professional in cosmetology is something Johnson learned firsthand from her own teacher.
"She was my biggest fan. When I didn't believe in me, she believed in me," said Johnson.
She pushed Johnson into cosmetology and teaching.
"She told me I was going to be doing this one day, and it really bring tears to my eyes," said Johnson. "I wish she was here to see my success."
Now, she's uplifting her own students.
"The rewarding part is seeing a student when they come in and they feel like can't, and by the end of the year, they can," said Johnson.
Cosmetology can be more than just a passion. It can be a lifelong career.
"People really need that reassurance from someone," said Jayah Sales, an 11th grader.
"You can make more money than a lawyer or a doctor. You can choose to, if you have your finances in order and businesses intact," said Johnson.
Learning to do facials, hair, nails and waxing is the glamorous side, but this salon is teaching well more than just that.
"We make people feel beautiful, and that's the most amazing thing. Kids are really becoming professionals," said Johnson.
"It helps me know exactly what it's going to be like if I pursue that," said Sales.
Six students from this academic year are taking an exam to get a natural hair certification. That way, they can start working in a salon right after high school.