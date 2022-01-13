Skilled to Work: 'All in with Athens' a podcast for students to speak on city-wide topics

In this week's "Skilled to Work," we head to Athens, where the Athens Mayor's Youth Commission is spearheading the podcast, "All in with Athens."
It's an outlet for students to have an open discussion about a number of topics, from economic development to local government.
Christina Jones and Claire Lawrence were two of the first students to take a stab at the mic.
"The earlier, the better, to learn about your local government, how things work and to get leadership skills," said Lawrence, a junior at Athens High School.
The podcast tackles big topics for their small town.
"So far, we've discussed economic development, the Full Tummy Project and how it helps the community, and how it'll benefit us as citizens," said Jones, also a junior at Athens High School.
Both students said it's important they have a role in the city where they live.
"I mean, I think it's so important that we start now and work on what we think needs to change and be added," said Lawrence.
The Mayor's Youth Commission allows students to have a say in their community.
"We're the next generation," Jones said. "When we get older, we're going to have to be the ones to take over the city. We're going to have to be the leaders."
Podcasting is a way for students to feel heard while also learning and talking about city operations.
"To see how the local government works, even on the national scale, it has definitely interested me," said Lawrence.
It has also opened their eyes to different careers, from law to journalism.
"It's definitely inspired me, like it kind of has to do with journalism and community, just voicing your own opinion," said Jones.
Lawrence said she's hoping the podcast can grow beyond city limits in the future.
"I'm hoping it turns into something that everyone can listen to and enjoy — all ages, all backgrounds," said Lawrence.
You can catch up on all three "All in with Athens" episodes on Spotify, Apple Music or Google Podcasts. Students record the podcast at the Athens-Limestone Public Library.