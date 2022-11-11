Salvation Army in Huntsville kicks off annual Angel Tree program

The Huntsville Salvation Army's Angel Tree program kicked off Friday.
The tree is on display at Huntsville's Parkway Place Mall, and each angel on it represents a local child in need.
Salvation Army Maj. Mark Smith said you might be surprised how close to home those angels hit.
"A lot of your neighbors are living paycheck to paycheck," Smith said. "They're struggling to make ends meet."
Smith's counting on big-hearted North Alabamians to make sure those "little angels" have presents under the tree this Christmas.
You can stop by the Angel Tree, take an angel off it, fulfill that child's Christmas wish and return the gift with the angel to the Salvation Army.
Smith said more than 1,500 families from Madison, Morgan and Limestone counties are depending on the Angel Tree program this Christmas.
With inflation driving up prices on everyday essentials, Smith said the smallest crises can cripple a family financially.
"They have emergencies, they have fires, they have health problems come up," Smith said.
But with your help, those crises don't have to dampen the Christmas magic.