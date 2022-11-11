Salvation Army expecting less bell ringing this holiday season

You will soon see those Salvation Army bell ringers out and about raising money for people in need.
But in a year where the need is bigger, you may not see as many of those bell ringers.
"People say when they hear the red kettle, the bell ringing, they know it's really Christmas," Major Mark Smith of Salvation Army Huntsville said.
Just a week away from launching the red kettle campaign across Madison County, Major Mark Smith is struggling to find volunteers.
But even in the most booming area in Alabama, the Salvation Army stays busy.
"With growth and prosperity, also comes growth in need," Smith said.
The red kettle campaign funds the organization year-round. It helps program that feed families, help pay utility bills, and provide emergency shelters.
"It's getting harder and harder for people to make it," Smith said. "61 percent of Americans live from paycheck to paycheck think about that. 61 percent."
The lack of bell ringers has been an issue for several years now.
"COVID really hurt because we couldn't put the kettles out during COVID and coming back after that its just been harder to get people, even if we try to hire," Smith Said.
Now, you can give online. Along with the bell ringers, there will be a virtual red kettle. You can even take part in a challenge where you get other organizations and businesses involved.
After all, it is not all about the sound of a bell, but the gift you are giving.
"The salvation army is a safe place," Major Chiffonia Smith said. "It's a place where they leave knowing yes my need will be met here."
To learn more about volunteering, donating, and getting involved with the Angel Tree program, click here.