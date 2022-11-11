Salvation Army - Huntsville kicks off its annual Angel Tree program

The Huntsville Salvation Army's Angel Tree program kicks of Friday, November 11th.
That tree is on display at Huntsville's Parkway Place Mall, and each angel on it represents a local child in need.
Salvation Army Maj. Mark Smith says you might be surprised how close to home those angels hit.
"A lot of your neighbors are living paycheck to paycheck," Smith said. "They're struggling to make ends meet."
Smith's counting on big-hearted North Alabamians to make sure those "little angels" have presents under the tree this Christmas.
You can stop by that Angel Tree, take an angel off it, fulfill that child's Christmas wish, and return the gift - with the angel - to the Salvation Army.
Smith said more than 1,500 local families, from Madison, Morgan and Limestone counties are depending on the Angel Tree program this Christmas.
With inflation driving up prices on everyday essentials, Smith said the smallest crises can cripple a family, financially.
"They have emergencies, they have fires, they have health problems come up," Smith said.