Mooresville's 1818 Farms finds silver lining in North Alabama drought

Natasha McCrary spent some time Monday with WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello at her family farm in Mooresville, 1818 Farms. The farm is fully self-sustainable and not only home to a lovely assortment of flowers but also to several baby doll lambs and sheep, chickens, two pigs and a goat.
McCrary said that in the 10 years that she has been running 1818 Farms, this summer has been by far the driest and hottest that she has seen. Her firsthand account is backed by climatology, which shows this year is the driest and warmest on record since 1930. North Alabama and southern Tennessee are in a roughly 4-inch precipitation deficit.
To combat the drought, McCrary has installed a drip-irrigation system for her flower beds. The drip, from a main line, falls directly on the ground surrounding the roots of the flowers. This ensures that very little of the water is evaporated and that the flowers can be watered for long periods of time without being burned from the sun. Even though the flowers need to be irrigated for four hours a day, administering this process in the most efficient and effective way has kept the farm from being too severely impacted by the drought.
The silver lining for the flower beds is that some of the annuals thrive in excessive heat. Steady irrigation and temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s are the perfect recipe for vibrant colors in the garden. As a result, McCrary said, the bouquets and dried floral arrangements are some of the most beautiful that 1818 Farms has ever seen.
The grass fields that the animals use for grazing cannot be as easily irrigated as the flower beds, so the farm is having to rely on hay reserves to keep the animals properly nourished. While this is a far-from-ideal circumstance during the summer months, McCrary knows that with proper planning and a winning attitude, the good can be found in any circumstance, and she knows 1818 Farms will continue to thrive.