Lack of volunteers means fewer bells ringing for Salvation Army despite rising need for its programs

You will soon see those Salvation Army bell ringers out and about, raising money for people in need.
But even though it's a year in which the need is bigger, you may not see as many bell ringers.
"People say when they hear the red kettle, the bell ringing, they know it's really Christmas," Salvation Army Maj. Mark Smith said.
Still, just a week away from launching the Red Kettle campaign across Madison County, Smith is struggling to find volunteers.
Even in the most booming area in Alabama, the Salvation Army stays busy.
"With growth and prosperity also comes growth in need," Smith said.
The Red Kettle campaign funds the organization year-round. It helps programs that feed families, pay utility bills and provide emergency shelters.
"It's getting harder and harder for people to make it," Smith said. "Sixty-one percent of Americans live from paycheck to paycheck. Think about that. Sixty-one percent."
The lack of bell ringers has been an issue for several years now.
"COVID really hurt, because we couldn't put the kettles out during COVID, and coming back after that, it's just been harder to get people, even if we try to hire," Smith said.
Now, along with the bell ringers, there will be a virtual red kettle so people can donate online. You can even take part in a challenge to get other organizations and businesses involved.
After all, it is not all about the sound of a bell, but the gift you are giving.
"The Salvation Army is a safe place," Salvation Army Maj. Chiffonia Smith said. "It's a place where they leave knowing, 'Yes, my need will be met here.'"
To learn more about volunteering, donating or getting involved with the Angel Tree program, click here.