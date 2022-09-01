Huntsville Hospital, Toyota Alabama, WAAY 31 team up for Child Passenger Safety Month

September is Child Passenger Safety Month and WAAY 31 is teaming up with Toyota Alabama and Huntsville Hospital to make sure kids in our area are safe when in the car.
Parents can have trained technicians check the installation of their car seats to make sure they are properly installed and receive valuable education about child passenger safety.
The service is free, however, donations are appreciated.
Inspections and fittings will be held in the Professional Tower parking garage, lower level, behind Huntsville Hospital Women’s and Children’s, 420 Lowell Drive, Huntsville.
All car seat fittings are by appointment only. If you are interested in having your car seat checked, call 256-265-7296 to schedule an appointment. For more information on this program click here.