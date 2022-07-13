Hartselle peach farmers do all they can to combat this season's drought

Reeves' Peach Farm in Hartselle, like so many farms throughout the state, is doing all it can to combat the drought that currently affects North Alabama.
The Reeves family has been farming their peaches on a plot of land east of Interstate 65 for four generations. On Wednesday, David Reeves told WAAY 31 how the major drought has affected this year's crop so far and what they're doing to make sure it can still produce a high-quality yield.
Climatologically, from June 1 through July 12, this year has not only been North Alabama's warmest year on record since 1930 but also the driest year on record. The area is currently measuring roughly a 4-inch precipitation deficit.
Reeves said that the farm has micro-drip irrigation systems that they have been using this season to make sure their trees stay hydrated. They have to connect their waterline to the city water, which he said is expensive for the farm.
However, it's worth it to make sure that their customers can still receive the high-quality peaches that they are used to from Reeves' Peach Farm.
Tuesday night brought heavy rain to the farm, and while several of the peach trees are nearing the time to harvest, some of the other trees that won't be harvested until much later in the season are benefiting greatly from the recent rain.
Even with the strong drought, Reeves said the irrigation and other practices they have been able to enact on the farm are still allowing them to harvest some of the healthiest, sweetest and most tender peaches that they have seen in years.