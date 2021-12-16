Give Better campaign spotlights best ways to help Huntsville's homeless

During this holiday season, Huntsville is experiencing more and more instances of panhandling and scams.
Because of this, WAAY 31, Lamar Outdoor Advertising and The Elm Foundation, as well as supporting agencies, have come together to create the Give Better campaign.
The purpose of the Give Better campaign is to discourage giving to panhandlers and provide alternative ways to support those in need in the community.
There are more than 90 programs in Madison County that provide food to those in need, including those in homeless camps. These reputable agencies provide necessities such as camping gear, tents, showers, clothing and other comfort items.
Rental assistance is available to those who need help with housing.
Missy Hanks, executive director of The Elm Foundation, discourages people from giving to panhandlers.
“Panhandling is illegal, the money is most likely used for drugs and alcohol," she said.
She says Give Better supports the resources available in our community, “so that those community members who really need assistance can get it.”
“Panhandling for money in our community is not only unnecessary, but is often done to support detrimental habits or is an outright scam on the citizens of Madison County,” said Hanks.
Safe giving is best done through a reputable social service agency and not to individuals. For information about local agencies, go to www.guidestar.org.
To learn more about how you can help and the Give Better campaign in Huntsville, go to elmhsv.org