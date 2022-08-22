Forecasting with Friends: WAAY 31 visits Morris Elementary

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello was able to teach some new friends about forecasting today!
Grace was a guest reader at Ms. A's Self-Contained Learning classroom at Morris Elementary. Students got to listen to a book all about On-Camera Meteorologists and how they focus on using analytical science and data determination to create forecasts that help keep students and their families safe when bad weather strikes!
Students had a question and answer session about TV careers, learned about weather data tools, got to tour the StormTracker 31 vehicle, and got to take home kid-packs full of WAAY 31 goodies and prizes!
Want Meteorologist Grace to come read to your classroom? Email ganello@waaytv.com to schedule!