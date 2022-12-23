First Stop, Inc. helps people take their first step out of homelessness

As Huntsville grows, so does its homeless population. But there is more to helping people overcome homelessness than finding them a home.
At First Stop, Incorporated, the nonprofit organization has both short and long-term programs to help people succeed.
Phil Patterson has seen first hand the difference the organization can make in people’s lives. Since he retired, he has been volunteering.
“God put us on earth for a purpose, you know,” Patterson said. “To serve others and take care of others.”
In Huntsville, that ‘first stop’ on the journey out of homelessness is a life-changer.
“If you were to pull some focus group together and ask what do you think a homeless person looks like, it's probably going to be some middle-aged man with a beard, not having shaved, bathed,” Director Jennifer Geist said. “Boy, it's not that, it’s not that at all.”
Jennifer Geist runs First Stop, Incorporated. She knows all too well what homelessness looks like and how easily it can happen to anyone.
“There are people who moved here for opportunities that just didn't come together for them,” Geist said.
First Stop starts with relationships, getting to know Huntsville’s homeless population. The people who volunteer here try to understand how they became homeless. Geist said that is the key to helping them overcome it.
It has a day center that is open Monday through Friday running out of a temporary location off 2820 Governors Drive.
“We provide breakfast and lunch,” Geist said. “We provide access to free showers as well as laundry.”
First Stop also offers community outreach programs and long-term case management.
“I’m very happy to say that since January, we have helped 53 people move out of homelessness,” Geist said.
That is 53 productive people who now live, work, and raise their families in our communities, all because one day they took that first step and made that first stop.
On Tuesday, Toyota Alabama presented the organization with a $5,000 donation.