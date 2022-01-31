The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville begins campaign for Racial Equity Fund

In support of Black History Month, The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville begins their campaign for the Racial Equity Fund. Donations will help strategically address equity gaps based on race. Funds will be distributed to area nonprofits who are actively participating in racial equity. Since 2020, the fund has given out over $185,000 to support over two dozen local nonprofits.
Funds raised in February will be included in the current grant cycle, open to local nonprofits serving within the focus areas. Grant applications will be accepted until March 11.
WAAY 31 is proud to be a sponsor of the Racial Equity Fund.
To learn more about how you can help in this effort or make a donation, visit www.CommunityFoundationHSV.org/equity.