The Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Raytheon launched the National STEM Initiative Tuesday in Huntsville.

The two non-profits set their goals to help the kids become leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The initiative is a chance for kids to use their problem-solving skills.

It would give them hands-on projects that can be used at home, such as using cups, water, and wire to connect to a battery to turn on a light.

"We are there to put the STEM in their hands in a way that a scientist and engineer actually does things; because our goal is to get as many scientists and engineers in the field as we can," said Boys & Girls Clubs of America STEM Director Angela O' Neil.

The two non-profits plan to expand STEM opportunities to all the Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide.

