Paddles Up: Decatur's Dragon Boat Festival Helps Improve Local Health Care

The Decatur Dragon Boat Festival returns to Point Mallard Saturday, in support of the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation. Just over 40 teams will battle it out for coveted bragging rights, all in support of improving local healthcare.
“ER has had a team in the races every year, we love it, our department gets really excited about it,” said an enthusiastic, Carrie Wynn, Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Director of Emergency Services, “It’s a fun way to have comradery with the community and a little bit of competitiveness, we like to get out there and see, we trash talk amongst the hospital and so we like to get out there and see which one of us is going to come out on top.”
It’s a big festival, surrounding a simple boat race, that leads to major benefits in our community. The impact of the Dragon Boat Festival goes beyond the event itself.
“This technology really helps us cut out any unnecessary delays and again makes us more efficient in treating our patients in our community,” Wynn said the funds have provided life saving tools that get put to work every day.
“EKG and a cardiac monitor are some of the most recent cardiac equipment that they’ve helped us with,” she continued, “These pieces of equipment are used every day on almost every patient. Any patient coming in with critical symptoms, chest pain, they diagnose cardiac events. Our cardiac monitors help us monitor patients so that we’re quickly alerted if the patient has a change in their condition. “
The reach extends beyond the hospital walls.
“Getting to go out into the community and engage with them and hear their stories and what they’re missing and they tell us things they need that we don’t realize they need or information they need that we know exactly who to hook them up with but if we’re not there to give them that information obviously we can’t,” expressed Ashley Martin, Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Manager of Clinical and Service Excellence.
The Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) allows hospital staff to take the care to the community.
“The MMU has been a critical component in helping the hospital reach people in the community that are underserved. For example it was a critical component when we were doing drive-thru covid testing during the pandemic, I don’t think we would have been able to handle as much volume with that as we did otherwise,” Martin added.
The unit (MMU) is filled with state-of-the-art equipment and staffed with skilled medical professionals.
The purchase of Panda Warmers and fetal monitors helped to provide better care to the mothers and babies.
“It makes it (care) more efficient, we're able to do more things in one place. This has suction air everything already built into it so we can do resuscitation, we can do any kind of care we need without having to move the babies around. The fetal monitors, which is also something, allows us to monitor the baby’s heart rate while they’re in utero, that way we can see if there’s a potential complication and jump in and take care of something before it gets bad,” explained Marie Burgess, Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Director of Labor and Delivery.
The funds don’t stop with infant care.
The Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation also purchased a Pulmonary Function Machine.
“It is a diagnostic tool to help us look at different flows and volumes of patients in order for us to see if they have a restricted- asthma or an obstructive- COPD or emphysema disease process,” explained Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Director of Cardiopulmonary, Jeffrey Sherrill.
A tool that works hand- in-hand with their Pulmonary Rehab Program to monitor quality of life and benefits of lung function.
“It gives us real time data for all our physicians to help us better treat the community,” he said.
Opening ceremonies kick off at 8:30 Saturday morning at Point Mallard.
WAAY 31’s Marie Waxel will join Dr. Ed Nichols as emcees of the event.