North Alabama Red Cross in desperate need of volunteers

We are coming to the end of Red Cross Month, an 80-year tradition of recognizing those who give back through the organization.
March 23 marks a special date, Red Cross Giving Day. This year, the organizations says they need more than just blood donations.
"We basically offer hope," said Khris Anderson, executive director of the North Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross.
She said they're in desperate need for volunteers.
"Just, almost anything you can think of, we need a volunteer right now," Anderson said.
Volunteers make up 96% of the organization, but many of those volunteers had to leave because of the pandemic, which also prevented recruiting new volunteers.
"Right now, it is critical, critical that we replace those volunteers and replace our workforce, so that we're ready to prepare for whatever happens in North Alabama," Anderson said.
Volunteers are needed across all of North Alabama, but recruitment efforts will be focused on Morgan County. They're mainly looking for people who will respond during disasters like fires or severe weather.
Anderson explained volunteers will help residents affected by such disasters and "be there for them in one of the worst days of their life."
Red Cross is also looking for blood donor ambassadors, and they even have some virtual opportunities. Overall, Anderson is asking people to just help out.
"Consider giving your most valuable resource that you have, which is your time and your talent," she said.
The Red Cross says all of their work would not be possible if it weren't for their volunteers and people making donations. With it being Giving Day, you can make a bigger impact, as any financial donations will be doubled.
Click here if you are interested in becoming a volunteer, making a donation or even donating blood.