North Alabama Red Cross in desperate need of volunteers

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.4 feet on 04/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

North Alabama Red Cross in desperate need of volunteers

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Cross Blood Donation

We are coming to the end of Red Cross Month, an 80-year tradition of recognizing those who give back through the organization.

March 23 marks a special date, Red Cross Giving Day. This year, the organizations says they need more than just blood donations.

"We basically offer hope," said Khris Anderson, executive director of the North Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross.

She said they're in desperate need for volunteers.

"Just, almost anything you can think of, we need a volunteer right now," Anderson said.

Volunteers make up 96% of the organization, but many of those volunteers had to leave because of the pandemic, which also prevented recruiting new volunteers.

"Right now, it is critical, critical that we replace those volunteers and replace our workforce, so that we're ready to prepare for whatever happens in North Alabama," Anderson said.

Volunteers are needed across all of North Alabama, but recruitment efforts will be focused on Morgan County. They're mainly looking for people who will respond during disasters like fires or severe weather.

Anderson explained volunteers will help residents affected by such disasters and "be there for them in one of the worst days of their life."

Red Cross is also looking for blood donor ambassadors, and they even have some virtual opportunities. Overall, Anderson is asking people to just help out.

"Consider giving your most valuable resource that you have, which is your time and your talent," she said.

The Red Cross says all of their work would not be possible if it weren't for their volunteers and people making donations. With it being Giving Day, you can make a bigger impact, as any financial donations will be doubled.

Click here if you are interested in becoming a volunteer, making a donation or even donating blood.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com