Mentors needed, making a difference at WEDC Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters

January is Mentoring Month, and WAAY-31 is Connecting North Alabama with stories about the positive work being done by nonprofit organizations in the region.
This month, we talked to officials from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley and the Women's Economic Development Council Foundation. Both organizations are going the extra mile to help kids across the region succeed in life.
They’re also issuing a call to action from others in the community.
Amber Hinton and her mentor, Carla Stiles, shared details with WAAY -31 about their relationship as mentee and mentor through a program with the WEDC. Hinton is a college student at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and said having someone like Stiles in her corner is an invaluable asset.
The women agree that the relationship is mutually beneficial.
"We have definitely learned a lot about each other and from each other," Hinton said. "She gives me helpful advice as I navigate through my career at school.”
Stiles owns Designed by Carla in Huntsville. She’s also actively involved with the WEDC Foundation.
"The WEDC Foundation allows us to provide guidance and share some of the things that we’ve gone through to get to where we are as business owners,“ she said.
WEDC Foundation isn't the only one matching mentors with members of the younger generation. At the top of the minds of leaders at Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is finding at least 50 male mentors.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley serves seven counties. It serves four counties in Alabama and three in Tennessee.
Board president Mike Hogan said they really need Black men who are willing to volunteer just one hour a week to mentor young boys.
"We want the children to grow up and be productive members of the community," Hogan said. "So, if we provide an opportunity for them to get good mentorship, then when they get out of school, they'll become productive. They'll have a good way of life."
Vice president David Points said there are multiple ways to mentor a child, even during the pandemic.
"We have one-on-one mentorship, but also we have in-school mentorship programs as well, where you can go into the school once a week and spend time with a child," Points said. "With the pandemic being what it is, we also have Zoom opportunities as well."
That little bit of time in a child's life can make a big, lasting difference, Hogan said. He and Points are calling on adults to reach out to the nonprofit to get started.
"Some of our children come from difficult circumstances, so they need to see the possibility of you doing it so they know it's a possibility for them to do it as well," Points said.
To become a mentor for WEDC Foundation, click here. For BBBS of Tennessee Valley, click here.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tennessee Valley is hosting a special event to honor mentors on January 27, 2022. It’ll be held at the Early Works Museum located at 404 Madison Street in Huntsville. For more information contact April at aforde@bbbsna.org or (256) 880-2123.
Photo Credits: Carla Stiles/Michelle Linville/Jennifer Linton